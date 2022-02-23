Those behind Disha Salian’s death to be exposed soon, says Patil; Sena says BJP ‘politicising’ matter

Raking up the death of Disha Salian, state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday said that the identity of those who were behind her death would be revealed after March 7. The Shiv Sena, meanwhile, has questioned Patil for “unnecessary politicising” the death of Salian and causing grief to her family.

Salian, who was briefly handling publicity for actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died by suicide on June 8, 2020, a week before the actor’s death. “The manner in which Salian died has remained under wraps. But after March 7, the details will come out. Then everything will become crystal clear. Those involved in her death will have to face trial and imprisonment,” said state BJP president Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar, along with two members of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW), visited Salian’s parents on Tuesday. Salian’s mother handed over a letter to the Commission, demanding that her daughter not be defamed by political leaders after her death. “Distrust shown in the investigation reports, and repeated statements surrounding the death of their only daughter even two years after her death has hurt and angered Disha’s parents,” said Pednekar.

Reacting to Patil’s statement – that the truth behind Disha’s death will be exposed after March 7 – the Mayor said, “Let it (truth), if any, come out. We have no problem with that. But think about her parents who have lost their only daughter. They are in distress.”