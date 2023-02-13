Thorat’s resignation not accepted: AICC’s state unit in-charge

Taking note of the “hurt feelings and misunderstanding” in the state unit of the party, Maharashtra Congress legislative party leader Balasaheb Thorat has been called for a meeting by party president Mallikarjun Kharge. Thorat’s resignation from CLP leader’s post has not been accepted by the party, informed All India Congress Committee (AICC)’s Maharashtra unit in-charge H K Patil on Sunday.

Patil on Sunday held a meeting with Thorat at the latter’s residence in the wake of his resignation from the legislative post citing differences with state Congress president Nana Patole terming it impossible to work with him. Thorat has also written to Kharge where he accused Patole of conspiring against him and said that it would not be possible for him to work with the latter. Thorat’s resignation comes amid months of growing but silent discontent against Patole over his alleged ‘autocratic’ manner of functioning.

“I came here to meet Balasaheb Thorat, our CLP leader. Four days back I met Congress president and general secretary (organisation) in Delhi. I had a detailed discussion. I have conveyed to them his (Thorat’s) hurt feelings and some misunderstandings,” said Patil after the meeting. Patil said that there is no question of accepting the resignation of Thorat. “Congress is a family and it is a family matter. We will sort it out. Balasaheb will attend a party conference in Raipur and meet Congress president and general secretary (organisation).”

Thorat had resigned after his nephew and former Maharashtra youth Congress president Tambe contested the recently held state council election as an independent and won it. Satyajeet’s father Sudhir was given the party ticket but the father-son duo chose otherwise. Both have now been suspended from the party.

“I will be going to Raipur as told by H K Patil and there I will have meetings. Patil ji has told me to discuss with Kharge ji and I will do that…,” Thorat said.