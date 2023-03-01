Thomas Cook, SOTC offer packaged tours to Switzerland, Paris

To cater to the demands of new age travellers who look to visit Europe, Thomas Cook (India) and its group SOTC has come up with Readymade Holidays to Switzerland and Paris.

In a statement Wednesday, the company said the six-day package tour can be booked online and offers a confirmed inventory starting at Rs 84,900. According to their data, Switzerland and Paris feature as favourites with over 40 per cent of their clients opting for Europe packages.

What is noteworthy is that this demand is emerging from not just India’s metros and mini-metro cities but also from tier 2 and 3 cities. With a strategic intent to capitalise on the high potential and bring the best of both destinations, the company’s ‘Readymade Holidays’ has been designed.

The statement reads, “The portfolio offers an optimal mix of value, including best deals, non-standard/handpicked experiences that appeal to segments from Gen Z to Gen S (seniors), with special focus on families and honeymooners or couples.”

The ‘Readymade Holidays’ includes peak walk on the suspension bridge at Glacier 3000, the adrenalin rush of a canyon swing through a narrow glacial gorge at Interlaken, a ride in an open-air cable car on the CabriO cableway at Stanserhorn, jet boating on Lake Brienz, river rafting in the Gstaad region, etc. It also includes a Bollywood Tour covering picturesque locales that form the backdrop of iconic films, pub-crawls, heady nightlife, concerts and more in Paris.

The statement further said, “Additionally, the tours are packed with favourites like a visit to the PSG Football Stadium and Museum Tour, Louvre, Disneyland Paris, Schilthorn, Mt Titlis, Olympic Museum – Lausanne, Swiss Transport Museum, Chillon – the island castle on Lake Geneva, a guided city tour with a local through the medieval alleys of Zurich’s old town. The company under the Readymade Holidays guarantee stay in premium (4 star) accommodation across hotels and apartments, including a premium alpine stay in the uber luxe ski resort of Gstaad and stays in the heart of Paris – walking distance from the Eiffel Tower. Included are private local transfers and magical train rides through stunning vistas across Switzerland.”

The holiday range also includes the Swiss Travel Pass that allows travellers to enjoy unlimited access by public trains, buses and boats to visit more than 90 cities; special offers or discounts on mountain excursions and experiences.

The company added, “Travellers doing the booking can experience authentic local flavours and attractions; this includes dining at the Harder Kulm Panorama Restaurant located 1,322 meters above sea level overlooking Lake Brienz and Lake Thun offering stunning views of Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau. Also, bar hopping to famous night spots or the Grand Casino Lucerne and more. Chocolate connoisseurs can enjoy an interactive journey of discovery in the chocolate museum at Lindt Home of Chocolate, fondue experience…Keeping vegetarian customers in mind, the company has also introduced dedicated vegetarian tours.”

Rajeev Kale, president and country head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited, said, “Switzerland and Paris hold a strong allure for Indians and our internal data reiterates high demand for the upcoming summer season. We have hence handpicked experiences and locales that are sure to delight our customers with the launch of our Readymade Holidays. This special portfolio offers customers picturesque train journeys, premium accommodation and once-in-a-lifetime-experiences. Food is a crucial aspect for Indians and thus the locations of hotels and apartments have been chosen with care with easy access to Indian restaurants. We have also introduced special vegetarian tours for our vegetarian and Jain customers.”

Daniel D’souza, president and country head – Holidays, SOTC Travel Limited said, “Our Readymade Holidays portfolio has been created to offer our customers with simple, convenient and seamless online booking processes. All itineraries are designed with great care to ensure a balance of leisure and adventure as per customer preference.”