Third-year college student elected as Sarpanch in Maharashtra’s Latur district

A 21-year-old college student was elected as Sarpanch of Shindagi-Khurd and Mangdari group Gram Panchayat in Ahmedpur tehsil of Latur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Sangameshwar Sodgir, the winning candidate, is a third-year BA student.

The contest was between Sriram Gram Vikas Panel led by Srihari Tulshiram Sodgir and Sriram Sangharsh Panel led by Madhavrao Devkate, both belonging to different BJP factions in the area.

The Gram Vikas Panel led by Sodgir won and Sangameshwar Sodgir was elected as Sarpanch.

Elsewhere, a 62-year-old woman was elected as Sarpanch of Kingaon village in Ahmedpur tehsil.

Kingaon Parivartan Vikas Aghadi panel led by Vitthalrao Bodke won.

Sumitrabai Eknathrao Vahule was the winning candidate for the Sarpanch post.