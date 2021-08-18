Third-wave preparedness: BMC gives nod to 11 more oxygen plants

In order to be better prepared for a possible third wave of Covid-19, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday cleared a proposal of setting up of 11 oxygen plants at around 10 locations, including jumbo Covid hospitals in the city.

According to the proposal, oxygen plants will be set up in locations such as Dahisar jumbo centre and BKC jumbo centre at an expenditure of Rs 204 crore.

Earlier, the BMC has awarded contracts for installing 16 oxygen plants at nine locations in the city.

In the second wave of Covid-19, the city’s daily oxygen demand was around 235 metric tonnes.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the BMC for awarding oxygen plants contract without “making any calculations”. “The BMC is completely non-transparent on their calculations on setting up these many oxygen plants. We have also pointed out malpractices that took place when contractors were appointed previously for such plants. The BMC needs to take heed of this and come out clean,” said Vinod Mishra, standing committee member from the BJP.