Third time in a month, HC imposes cost on counsel for disclosing POCSO victim’s name

In a third such order passed within a month, a bench of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere and Justice Prithviraj K Chavan of the Bombay High Court has imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on a lawyer, who had disclosed the name of a minor victim of sexual abuse. The court asked advocate Samarth Karmarkar to pay the amount to the library located in the HC premises.

On January 11, the HC expressed its displeasure over Karmarkar disclosing the identity of the of minor sexual abuse victim in the petitions despite the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code prohibiting the same.

The HC, while quashing the FIR against Karmarkar’s client, who was booked by Mumbai Police in May 2015, noted that the parties involved in the matter have amicably settled their dispute and the complainant have given her “no-objection” to set aside the FIR. It added that prima facie offence of assault, with intent to outrage the minor’s modesty or sexual harassment, has not been made out against the petitioner.

The HC, however, directed the petitioner to deposit Rs 5,000 with NGO Jeevan Sandhya Mangalya Sansthan, an old age home, as cost within three weeks.

On January 9, the bench had imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on lawyers who had named a victim’s mother in a petition. On December 22, last year, the same bench, raising concerns over the disclosure of a rape victim’s name in a petition, had imposed a cost of Rs 5,000 on the law firm that drafted the petition.

On January 11, the bench was hearing the plea filed by Karmarkar’s client, seeking quashing of the FIR against him. Noting that Karmarkar had disclosed the name of the victim in the plea, the HC allowed the petitioner to amend the plea by masking the minor’s name and asked its registry to ensure that the name is deleted from the system.

“For disclosing the name of the victim, the counsel for petitioner to deposit costs of Rs 5,000 with the Kirtikar Law Library, within one week,” the HC said.