Third Mumbai: Land acquisition for ambitious MMRDA project begins, villagers’ consent sought

The Third Mumbai project has entered a key phase as the MMRDA begins land acquisition, seeking consent from farmers and landowners across 124 villages in Raigad district. (File Photo)

Accelerating its grand plans for the ambitious Third Mumbai project, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has invited farmers and landowners of the 124 villages in Uran, Panvel, and Pen tehsils to give up their lands. Landowners have been asked to submit their consent to the redevelopment online, forms for which will be available from April 27.

With this, land acquisition of the 323.44 square metres of the Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town begins, in the influence zone of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link.

A public notice on the land acquisition will be published soon.

As per a government resolution issued by the Maharashtra government, landowners will be offered multiple compensation options. Farmers who consent readily can receive monetary compensation as per the Maharashtra Regional Planning and Town Planning Act, 1966, to be decided by mutual consent. Alternatively, they can receive the compensation in the form of Floor Space Index (FSI) or Transferable Development Rights (TDR). As a third option, they can receive compensation in the form of 22.5 per cent of their area in developed land in the areas in Uran, Panvel, or Pen talukas.