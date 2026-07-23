Third BEST bus accident in a week leaves seven injured in Mumbai’s Powai

A 65-year-old man was killed this week after a BEST bus rammed into divider in Mankhurd (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

At least seven persons were injured after another Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus crashed into a road divider — the third such incident this week — in Mumbai’s Powai on Thursday.

The accident happened around 11:05 am when the electric bus, operated by EV Trans, was travelling from Vikhroli depot to Bandra West bus station. According to the BEST officials, a car approaching from the left caught the driver’s attention, causing him to ram the bus into the divider on the right.

Seven passengers have sustained injuries, the preliminary report mentioned. On the instructions of the wet-lease depot manager, the injured passengers have been shifted to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka for treatment.