Third BEST bus accident in a week leaves seven injured in Mumbai’s Powai

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At least seven persons were injured after another Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus crashed into a road divider — the third such incident this week — in Mumbai’s Powai on Thursday.
The accident happened around 11:05 am when the electric bus, operated by EV Trans, was travelling from Vikhroli depot to Bandra West bus station. According to the BEST officials, a car approaching from the left caught the driver’s attention, causing him to ram the bus into the divider on the right.
Seven passengers have sustained injuries, the preliminary report mentioned. On the instructions of the wet-lease depot manager, the injured passengers have been shifted to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka for treatment.
BEST has directed the concerned bus inspector, depot manager and accident manager to visit both the accident site and the hospital. The bus is typically deployed on routes A-422 (Bandra West bus station–Mulund) and A-36 (Mumbai Central–Mahim bus station).
The Powai accident comes just two days after a fatal bus crash in Mumbai’s Mankhurd claimed the life of a 62-year-old farmer and left 10 others injured. On Monday night, another BEST bus crashed into a divider in Borivali, raising fresh concerns over the safety of the Undertaking’s operations.
The back-to-back accidents have once again brought scrutiny on driver training standards and passenger safety, particularly in BEST’s wet-lease fleet, which has figured in several recent crashes. The incidents have also renewed questions on the oversight of private contractors operating buses on behalf of the Undertaking.
Amid growing concerns over recurring bus accidents, BEST Committee Chairperson Trushna Vishwasrao has convened a meeting with all wet-lease operators on Friday. She is expected to issue a stern warning on vehicle maintenance and driver behaviour.
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