Tuesday, September 07, 2021
Think tank seeks climate policy for Mumbai

In the letter, Bombay First chairman Narinder Nayar said that Mumbai is going through unprecedented times and sought the CM’s leadership in dealing with the situation.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 7, 2021 11:03:29 pm
Climate crisis, climate change, India climate change, Natural calamities, dangers of climate change, Greenhouse gas, heatwave, Express column, Indian express opinionA study by Lord Stern in 2006 for the UK government warned that tropical coastal cities like Mumbai are critically vulnerable to sea level rise and climate change, and subsequent reports by national and international organisations have confirmed this, the letter stated. (File)

Bombay First, a think tank, has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking a policy for climate change for the city.

A study by Lord Stern in 2006 for the UK government warned that tropical coastal cities like Mumbai are critically vulnerable to sea level rise and climate change, and subsequent reports by national and international organisations have confirmed this, the letter stated. Cities like Mumbai will be most vulnerable, with 28.6 million people and assets worth $4 trillion being exposed to coastal flooding, Nayar said.

Bombay First asked Thackeray to set up a working group and take appropriate measures to protect the city and other coastal belts of Maharashtra, Nayar said.

