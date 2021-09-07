Think tank seeks climate policy for Mumbai

Bombay First, a think tank, has written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray seeking a policy for climate change for the city.

In the letter, Bombay First chairman Narinder Nayar said that Mumbai is going through unprecedented times and sought the CM’s leadership in dealing with the situation.

A study by Lord Stern in 2006 for the UK government warned that tropical coastal cities like Mumbai are critically vulnerable to sea level rise and climate change, and subsequent reports by national and international organisations have confirmed this, the letter stated. Cities like Mumbai will be most vulnerable, with 28.6 million people and assets worth $4 trillion being exposed to coastal flooding, Nayar said.

Bombay First asked Thackeray to set up a working group and take appropriate measures to protect the city and other coastal belts of Maharashtra, Nayar said.