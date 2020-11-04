Thief beaten to death: 3 guards working at BMC garden arrested

“The accused lived near the Indian Institute of Technology and had committed several thefts at the garden. He would also steal fish from nets of fishermen at the lake,” said the officer. (Representational Image)

Three security guards working at a BMC garden at Powai lake were arrested on Monday for allegedly beating a thief to death last month.

Tanveer Nadaf (18) passed away at Rajawadi Hospital on October 28 of severe internal injuries after being assaulted by security guards at the garden a week earlier. The origin of Tanveer’s injuries only became clear after his death. An officer at Unit X of the Mumbai Police Crime Branch said he did not confide in the police because he had been caught stealing.

On October 2, Tanveer had allegedly stolen a bag containing a mobile phone and cash belonging to security guard Shashank Jadhav (43), who works at the garden and stays with his colleagues Vinod Thakur (27) and Nikesh Jadhav (32), said police.

“The accused lived near the Indian Institute of Technology and had committed several thefts at the garden. He would also steal fish from nets of fishermen at the lake,” said the officer.

While Shashank’s colleagues could not take a good look at Nadaf on October 2, when they spotted him fishing at the lake on October 21 morning, they were sure that he was the thief, the police said.

“The security guards surrounded Nadaf and began to assault him. When Nadaf confessed to having stolen the bag, the accused took him inside their cabin, tied his hands and legs and hit him with a bamboo stick, a steel pipe and a glass bottle. Later that evening, they released Nadaf and dropped him close to his home,” said the officer.

Once Tanveer reached home, a friend rushed him to Rajawadi hospital. “He would not tell us who attacked him and why. It was only when his elder brother returned to Mumbai from Kolkata and rushed to the hospital that Tanveer confided in him,” said the officer.

On October 28, Tanveer’s brother filed a murder complaint at Powai police station against the three security guards.

