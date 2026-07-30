‘They treated us like criminals’: HC quashed their externment. They lost jobs, missed births and elections

“Infringement of rights”, says Bombay HC in order quashing the externment orders issued between Dec 2025 and early 2026; asks if citizens being turned into “slaves of govt”

Written by: Omkar Gokhale
6 min readMumbaiJul 30, 2026 07:05 AM IST
Bombay HC quashes SDPI workers externment as illegal, SDPI workers externment, Social Democratic Party of India, Bombay High Court, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairs(Clockwise from left) Saeed Choudhary, Akbar Sayyed
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For nearly seven months, Saeed Ahmed Abdul Wahid Choudhary lived in a rented room in Mumbra, uncertain about when he would return home; Akbar Hussain Sayyed, a delivery agent and local political worker, could not be with his wife, infant daughter and ailing mother for four months; Mohammad Rafiq Gulam Rasul Ansari fretted about not being able to meet his 68-year-old mother for months; and Firoz Abdul Wahab Khan had to miss the birth of his second child.

Between December 2025 and early 2026, the four were externed by the Mumbai Police from the city relying largely on FIRs lodged against them over political protests in 2019 and 2025 on a range of issues, from the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, to the Ayodhya Ram temple and Varanasi Gyanvapi mosque rows, and azaan on loudspeakers plus local issues.

Under Sections 56 and 58 of the Maharashtra Police Act, a person can be externed for up to two years if there is fear that they may commit offences.

The four accused, with nothing common between them apart from their association with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) – the political wing of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) – moved into a shared rented accommodation in Mumbra, Thane district, after they were externed.

Over several hearings since March, Justice Madhav J Jamdar of the Bombay High Court has questioned the basis of the police action, asking if externment – generally used against gangsters, bootleggers and habitual offenders – could be sustained when the underlying allegations relate to political dissent.

Setting aside Sayyed’s externment order in March, Justice Jamadar said it “infringes upon his fundamental rights” and “cannot be sustained”. On July 2, quashing the externment of Choudhary, the judge observed if by targeting citizens for opposing government decisions, they were being turned into “slaves of the government”. On July 28, Justice Jamdar set aside the externment orders against Khan as “totally illegal”, and asked if “selective” action was taken “as they (the accused) belonged to one religion” given that members of other political parties too had participated in the protests.

An order on Ansari’s plea is expected next month.

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The Devendra Fadnavis government has defended the externment on the grounds that the four had held protests without permission and were linked to the PFI, which they deny. The “soul remained the same” of the PFI and SDPI, the government said.

Justice Jamdar, however, pointed out that the show-cause notice preceding externment orders did not mention this allegation, and said it could not be considered hence in the present pleas.

During a hearing on July 15, on pleas by Khan and Ansari, the High Court also questioned the denial of permission to the SDPI to protest. “Then what? Entire democracy is with you?” The punishment for protesting without permission, it noted, is just one month.

In their petitions, the four pointed out that the externment orders were issued just ahead of the January 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. Keeping them away amounted to an attempt to “stifle legitimate democratic dissent”, the four said.

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Choudhary, 51, a transport and construction material supplier and the SDPI’s Maharashtra general secretary, says he was “deprived” of his liberty. “In a way, they treated us like criminals.”

He adds that while they diligently informed police before staging any demonstration, “permissions were deliberately denied” because they were speaking against government policies. Choudhary was accused, among other things, of raising slogans against the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Justice Jamdar said that the police action “merely for opposing certain decisions of the government of India… affects the petitioner’s fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression and also to live with dignity”.

Justice Jamdar relied on the Supreme Court’s 2020 ruling in Anuradha Bhasin v Union of India, stating that Section 144 powers cannot be used to suppress legitimate expression of opinion, and a 2021 Gujarat High Court ruling that “a citizen cannot be subjected to externment merely for raising grievances against the government”.

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Sayyed, 35, the Anushakti Nagar Taluka president of the SDPI, says his externment meant his plans to contest the BMC polls were scuttled, even as his job as a courier delivery agent was threatened. One of the protests Sayyed was part of, for which an FIR was lodged against him, was over air pollution caused allegedly by cement godowns in the Chembur-Govandi area. The FIR mentions that he raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

In its order putting aside Sayyed’s externment, Justice Jamadar held that the offences, “even if taken at par, would not have the propensity to cause harm or danger”, and said he had “at best” participated in agitations.

Khan, 32, says he lost his job of safety officer with Bharat Petroleum following his externment, and had to withdraw money from his provident fund to run the household.

The externment period also coincided with the birth of his second child. “I sent my friends to the hospital. I tried to arrange money but how could I?” he says, pointing out that he didn’t have any criminal record.

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Citizens enjoy the right to oppose policies they consider unjust, Khan says. “We have democracy, a Lok-Shahi. We don’t have Raj-shahi (rule of the king),” he says, adding that actions such as externment may deter future protests.

Ansari, 48, a state secretary of the SDPI, says he somehow kept his garment business running remotely to ensure his children’s education was not affected, and that his family had enough to get by. But, he says, the charges dogged the family. “My daughter is in Class 10, she faced admission issues.” He also worried “something would happen” to his mother, whose blood pressure and diabetes worsened, he says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Omkar Gokhale
Omkar Gokhale

Omkar Gokhale is a journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates exceptionally strong Expertise and Authority in legal and judicial reporting, making him a highly Trustworthy source for developments concerning the Bombay High Court and the Supreme Court in relation to Maharashtra and its key institutions. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for The Indian Express, a national newspaper known for its rigorous journalistic standards, lending significant Trustworthiness to his legal coverage. Core Authority & Specialization: Omkar Gokhale's work is almost exclusively dedicated to the complex field of legal affairs and jurisprudence, specializing in: Bombay High Court Coverage: He provides detailed, real-time reports on the orders, observations, and decisions of the Bombay High Court's principal and regional benches. Key subjects include: Fundamental Rights & Environment: Cases on air pollution, the right to life of residents affected by dumping sites, and judicial intervention on critical infrastructure (e.g., Ghodbunder Road potholes). Civil & Criminal Law: Reporting on significant bail orders (e.g., Elgaar Parishad case), compensation for rail-related deaths, and disputes involving high-profile individuals (e.g., Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty). Constitutional and Supreme Court Matters: Reports and analysis on key legal principles and Supreme Court warnings concerning Maharashtra, such as those related to local body elections, reservations, and the creamy layer verdict. Governance and Institution Oversight: Covers court rulings impacting public bodies like the BMC (regularisation of illegal structures) and the State Election Commission (postponement of polls), showcasing a focus on judicial accountability. Legal Interpretation: Reports on public speeches and observations by prominent judicial figures (e.g., former Chief Justice B. R. Gavai) on topics like free speech, gender equality, and institutional challenges. Omkar Gokhale's consistent, focused reporting on the judiciary establishes him as a definitive and authoritative voice for legal developments originating from Mumbai and impacting the entire state of Maharashtra. ... Read More

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