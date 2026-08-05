They killed a minor for family ‘honour’. 4 years later, 80-year-old grandma, parents get life in jail

Four years after an 80-year-old woman and two of her family members murdered a 17-year-old girl for family ‘honour’, a Sessions Court in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, August 4, sentenced them to life in prison. Sessions judge Shivaji B Kachare found that the minor victim, Vaishnavi Garad, was killed in 2022 by her parents and grandmother who disapproved of her relationship with a man she wanted to marry.

The court convicted the girl’s father, former sarpanch, Sainath Garad, mother Chhaya and grandmother Padmavati on charges including murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code. A fourth accused was acquitted of all charges.

“The evidence unmistakably reveals that the deceased was determined to marry a person of her own choice. The accused strongly opposed the relationship. The deceased and PW1 [the man she was in a relationship with] were threatened on this count,” the court said.

The Sessions Court added that the family initially claimed the girl died by suicide, but their behaviour after her death was ‘wholly inconsistent with ordinary human behaviour’.

“It is a matter of common experience that crimes committed in the name of family honour ordinarily take place within the privacy of a family residence. Independent eyewitnesses are rarely available because the offence itself is committed by close family members inside the house,” the court said.

Vaishnavi, an athlete and Class X student, wanted to marry a 22-year-old man from a neighbouring village. When her family came to know of their relationship, they threatened them with dire consequences.

On October 6, 2022, the girl’s parents contacted the man and said they would rather kill her than face dishonour over the relationship. Two days later, the man learnt that the girl was killed and cremated. Citing inaction by the police, the man attempted to commit suicide, forcing the police to file a complaint.

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In its order, the court has also said that the detailed judgment be sent to the Home Department for examining the conduct of three police personnel, who did not conduct an investigation initially despite being alerted to the suspicious circumstances of the girl’s death.