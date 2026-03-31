‘They can promise the Taj Mahal, they will lose’: Devendra Fadnavis takes a dig at Congress, says BJP eyeing record Assam win

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that the BJP’s victory march will continue in the Assam Assembly elections, adding that the state, under his counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, is set to achieve a record victory.
“The people of the state have reposed their trust in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have witnessed the development model that has been implemented in the state,” Fadnavis said, speaking to the media after arriving in Assam for campaigning.
The Assembly elections in Assam will be held on April 9.
Fadnavis said that the core issues of people are being addressed as a priority. “And when the Prime Minister says, ‘Ek Aur Assam,’ he has ensured the transformation in the state,” he added.
Fadnavis further noted that the Congress has lost the trust of the people. “Congress leaders also know they cannot win the elections. The Congress has betrayed the people’s trust. They cannot instil confidence in voters. As long as there is a disconnect, they cannot win,” Fadnavis explained, adding that the lack of public trust was the reason why the party failed in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi.
Commenting on the Congress manifesto, Fadnavis remarked, “They may promise the Taj Mahal, but the fact is they know they are not getting elected.” He contrasted this with the BJP’s promises, which he described as “practical and achievable”, with a focus on development and employment.
Referring to the current West Asia crisis, Fadnavis said, “Even European and Asian nations have buckled under the crisis, imposing four‑day work weeks or restrictions to cope. India has managed well. There is no question of lockdown. The Prime Minister has ensured normal life remains undisturbed. There is no shortage of fuel due to effective management. While LPG supply to households is a priority, 70 per cent of commercial supply has also been restored.”
On the Centre’s resolve to tackle Naxalism by March 2026, Fadnavis said, “In Maharashtra, Naxalism is almost wiped out. The state was subjected to Naxal activities for decades, but now it has been completely eliminated. It was not possible to step into Gadchiroli district. Now, it is transforming into a steel hub of India.”
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram