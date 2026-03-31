‘They can promise the Taj Mahal, they will lose’: Devendra Fadnavis takes a dig at Congress, says BJP eyeing record Assam win

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that the BJP’s victory march will continue in the Assam Assembly elections, adding that the state, under his counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, is set to achieve a record victory.

“The people of the state have reposed their trust in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They have witnessed the development model that has been implemented in the state,” Fadnavis said, speaking to the media after arriving in Assam for campaigning.

The Assembly elections in Assam will be held on April 9.

Fadnavis said that the core issues of people are being addressed as a priority. “And when the Prime Minister says, ‘Ek Aur Assam,’ he has ensured the transformation in the state,” he added.