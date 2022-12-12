scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

These roads will stay closed for Mumbai G20 summit till Friday evening

There will be parking restrictions on and no entry to certain roads but alternative routes have been provided.

Restrictions will be in place from Monday 12 am till Friday 4 pm. (Express photo by Mahendra Parikh)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

The Mumbai police have announced traffic restrictions in order to facilitate smooth traffic flow while making arrangements for participants of the G20 summit during their stay in the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kalina, Santacruz (east).

There will be parking restrictions on and no entry to certain roads and alternative routes have been provided as given below. These restrictions will be in place from Monday 12am till Friday 4pm.

No entry and no parking

Excluding emergency service vehicles, there will be no entry and no parking for all types of vehicles coming from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road, to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards the Grand Hyatt hotel; from Old CST Road to Hotel Grand Hyatt Road (Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar Road) and towards the hotel; and from Patuck College Junction to Hotel Grand Hyatt Road towards the hotel.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...

Alternative routes

Vehicular traffic coming from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road, should proceed through Military Junction and, by taking the right turn from Kalina Junction, head towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra Road.

Vehicles coming from Old CST Road should take the right turn from Hansbhugra Junction and proceed through Vakola Junction towards Nehru Road, the Santacruz station or Western Express Highway.

Vehicles coming from Nehru Road, Patuck College Junction, should take the right turn from Military Junction through Kalina Junction and proceed towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra Road.

More from Mumbai

“Members of the public and motorists are requested to take note of the above changes and cooperate with police,” said Mangesh Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (traffic, western suburban Mumbai).

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 06:50:39 pm
Next Story

Chennai rains: Incessant downpour batters city, tree crashes down on car in Anna Nagar

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close