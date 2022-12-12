These roads will stay closed for Mumbai G20 summit till Friday evening

The Mumbai police have announced traffic restrictions in order to facilitate smooth traffic flow while making arrangements for participants of the G20 summit during their stay in the Grand Hyatt hotel in Kalina, Santacruz (east).

There will be parking restrictions on and no entry to certain roads and alternative routes have been provided as given below. These restrictions will be in place from Monday 12am till Friday 4pm.

No entry and no parking

Excluding emergency service vehicles, there will be no entry and no parking for all types of vehicles coming from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road, to Vakola Pipe Line Road towards the Grand Hyatt hotel; from Old CST Road to Hotel Grand Hyatt Road (Chhatrapati Shivaji Nagar Road) and towards the hotel; and from Patuck College Junction to Hotel Grand Hyatt Road towards the hotel.

Alternative routes

Vehicular traffic coming from Hanuman Mandir, Nehru Road, should proceed through Military Junction and, by taking the right turn from Kalina Junction, head towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra Road.

Vehicles coming from Old CST Road should take the right turn from Hansbhugra Junction and proceed through Vakola Junction towards Nehru Road, the Santacruz station or Western Express Highway.

Vehicles coming from Nehru Road, Patuck College Junction, should take the right turn from Military Junction through Kalina Junction and proceed towards Ambedkar Junction or Hansbhugra Road.

“Members of the public and motorists are requested to take note of the above changes and cooperate with police,” said Mangesh Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (traffic, western suburban Mumbai).