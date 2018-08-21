Thermocol traders seek 15-day relaxation for selling existing stock

Decorators have expressed willingness to collect the products after the festival and ensure their recycling. (Express File Photo) Decorators have expressed willingness to collect the products after the festival and ensure their recycling. (Express File Photo)

WITH THREE weeks to go for the start of the annual Ganpati festival, decorators and thermocol traders on Monday urged the state government to allow a 15-day relaxation in rules so that they can sell their existing stock of thermocol for Ganpati decorations in households and pandals.

However, sources in the state environment department said it may be difficult to allow such a relaxation owing to a Bombay High Court order. After thermocol was banned, along with plastic, earlier this year, a court order had rejected a plea seeking permission to trade existing stocks of thermocol ahead of the Ganpati festival.

Sources said there are approximately four lakh thermocol ‘makhars’ or temple-decorations of various types currently in stock with traders, along with a few other decorative items made of thermocol. The estimated cost of these ‘makhars’ is pegged at Rs 25 crore to Rs 27 crore, with around 1,200 artists involved in their manufacture, said a decoration artist.

The artist added that the decorators have expressed willingness to collect the products after the festival and ensure their recycling. “We are worried about selling the existing stock of thermocol items. All the artists have invested hard-earned money in them. If this is not allowed, the artists’ families will go into debt and will not be able to recover. We just need a relaxation for 15 to 20 days this year and will switch to eco-friendly items next year,” said the artist.

At Monday’s meeting of an expert committee formed to advise the environment department on challenges in implementing the ban on plastic, the Thermocol Fabricators, Traders and Decoration Association requested a relaxation of rules for 15 to 20 days. “We have been following up with the government for a relaxation and are hopeful of getting it,” said Kiran Unhavane of the association. Sources in the department said it is difficult to give such a relaxation as the High Court has already rejected a plea in this regard. Thermocol for decorative purposes was banned by the department through a notification issued on March 23.

“The Bombay High Court refused to grant any relaxation to them in July in response to a petition filed by the association. It is now difficult to go against the High Court order,” said an official. Meanwhile, major Ganesh mandals claimed that they are not using thermocol items this year and are instead switching to alternative decorative items, including cloth, paper and cardboard. “The Lalbaug mandal does not require the use of thermocol in decorations. We will only use wood and cloth for decorations,” said Balasaheb Kambale from the Lalbaug Ganapati Mandal in Parel.

Pranil Panchal from Chintamani Ganapati mandal in Girgaum fears that overall decoration costs would increase by three times as thermocol will not be available. “We are trying to keep the use of thermocol to a minimum. We fear that the overall cost would increase, for using wood or any other alternative for decoration will cost more.”

For individuals who plan to perform the puja at home, cardboard is a likely alternative. “While I am yet to decide what will be the theme of my decoration, I will not use thermocol. It will be difficult to make designs from cardboard and so, I plan to invest more time in decoration this year,” said Vinod Jaju, a resident of Borivali.

