There was no corruption, we were framed out of political vengeance: Chhagan Bhujbal

Food and Civil Supplies Minister and senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Thursday said he had absolute faith in the judiciary and “humbly welcomes” the court decision discharging him in the Maharashtra Sadan case.

“Satya pareshan ho sakta hain, lekin parajit nahin (truth can be troubled, but never defeated),” Bhujbal said.

The minister met NCP president Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and thanked them for their support and for giving him the post of cabinet minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government despite the case against him.

“I express my thanks to Sharad Pawar and all party colleagues for their support. I also thank CM Uddhav Thackeray, who was confident that I would come clean in the case,” he said.

Bhujbal, an OBC leader, said, “From the beginning I had maintained there was no deal nor corruption in the Maharashtra Sadan project in Delhi. But my political rivals framed baseless charges against me and my family members… We were framed out of political vengeance. We faced the challenges and overcame them.”

He added, “There are good and bad times in life. So I would say I also went through a bad phase. The ordeal which led to my arrest and imprisonment and caused hardship to my family was a painful experience. I spent more than two years in jail and was subjected to media trial. But I believed in justice, and the blessings of people ensured that I got justice.”

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, meanwhile, said, “It would be too premature to believe Bhujbal was absolved of corruption charges in all cases. Let us wait and watch.”

State NCP leader Jayant Patil said, “Bhujbal’s case is a lesson for his rivals. Despite harassment to the extent of imprisonment, Bhujbal stood firm against his opponents.”

He added, “The BJP has been misusing central agencies to undermine its rivals. Like Bhujbal, they have now targeted NCP’s Anil Deshmukh without any evidence to prove the corruption charges.”