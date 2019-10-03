“It is not Gandhiji’s persona we are felicitating (on his 150th birth anniversary). It’s his qualities, the values, ethics and morals he stood for,” said his great grandson Dr Anand Gokani.

Advertising

Gokani was the guest of honour at an event hosted by Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the function. President of the sabha Dr V Shankar and Kathak exponent Kalyanasundaram were also present.

Gokani said, “Gandhiji was as normal as we all are. But he had two things which many people don’t have today – ramrod spine and courage beyond measure. A man who stood by his courage of conviction is the man who can follow his principles. These principles have been espoused by Henry David Thoreau, Emerson, have been inscribed in the Vedas as well as Upanishads. It is these values which we must inculcate in the generations to come.”

He espoused the principles of civil disobedience – disobedience with discipline, he said. That let him rephrase the word into “satyagraha”, the insistence of truth. Truth was his destination and “ahimsa” was his humble path to reach the destination. These were the two main tools used to get India the freedom we wanted, said Gokani.

Advertising

“There is a little bit of Gandhi in all of us,” he added. He is present in the form of dormant principles we espouse, he said, quoting Albert Einstein on Gandhi: “Generations to come will scarce believe that such a one as this ever in flesh and blood walked upon this earth”.

Addressing the audience, Koshyari said, “Not just Anand (Gokani), we are all great grandsons and daughters of Gandhi. But are we great like him? Can we follow in his footsteps? Gandhiji supported cleanliness, and he himself would clean his ashram. Can all of us take a step in that direction?…”

A dance ballet “Mahatma Nrityanjali” by 150 students of Sri Raja Rajeswari Bharata Natya Kala Mandir followed, based on Gandhiji’s favourite devotional songs in Sanskrit, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Tamil and Bengali.