Friday, January 28, 2022
Mumbai: Theft suspect beaten by mob dies days later, two arrested

The incident took place sometime before 5 am in Narsipada in Kandivali (east) on January 13. Shaikh was walking in the area when a mob began chasing him calling him a thief.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: January 28, 2022 11:16:34 pm
Two men from the mob have been arrested on Wednesday on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and more are wanted in the case. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was badly beaten up by a mob of local residents from a chawl in Kandivali (east) suspecting him to be a thief on January 13, which allegedly led to his death days later. Two men from the mob have been arrested on Wednesday on charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and more are wanted in the case.

The victim Shahrukh Shaikh was an auto-rickshaw driver and a resident of Damunagar in Kandivali (east). The incident took place sometime before 5 am in Narsipada in Kandivali (east) on January 13. Shaikh was walking in the area when a mob began chasing him calling him a thief.

Shaikh in a bid to escape climbed on the rooftop of the slum but fell off. He was then badly assaulted and paraded by the mob. A CCTV camera from the spot has captured the incident where three persons from the mob can be seen punching and kicking Shaikh making him fall on the ground.

Shaikh was handed over to the police after the beating and was booked for attempted theft. He was admitted to Shatabdi hospital and later in the day produced before a magistrate court. He was granted bail on the same day. The police had also booked the mob for rioting and assaulting Shaikh. On January 15, Shaikh’s health deteriorated and he was rushed to a nearby hospital by his family members but he succumbed at the hospital.

Shaikh’s family members then carried out a demonstration on road holding placards demanding registration of FIR against the mob alleging he died because of the beating. The assault case was converted into culpable homicide and two persons from the mob Naresh Pawar, 35, and Sanjay Palasamkar, 29, were arrested. The police said Shaikh was earlier booked in a case of robbery and assault and has three cases of drugs consumption against him.

