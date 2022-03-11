scorecardresearch
Mumbai: Theft suspect ends life, family blames police

A 23-year-old man, who was suspected of stealing a bike, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Dahisar (east) early on Wednesday. His family alleged the man took the step following police torture. Mumbai Police have initiated an inquiry into Raj Pawar's death.

March 11, 2022 12:14:04 am
His family said Pawar's scooter was towed on February 19. When he went to get his vehicle, he was told it was a stolen vehicle. (Representational)

His family said Pawar’s scooter was towed on February 19. When he went to get his vehicle, he was told it was a stolen vehicle.

They alleged police extorted money from Pawar, threatening to falsely implicate him in a theft case.

