Mumbai: Theft suspect ends life, family blames police

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 11, 2022 12:14:04 am
March 11, 2022 12:14:04 am
A 23-year-old man, who was suspected of stealing a bike, allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Dahisar (east) early on Wednesday. His family alleged the man took the step following police torture. Mumbai Police have initiated an inquiry into Raj Pawar’s death.
His family said Pawar’s scooter was towed on February 19. When he went to get his vehicle, he was told it was a stolen vehicle.
They alleged police extorted money from Pawar, threatening to falsely implicate him in a theft case.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd