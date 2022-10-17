scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Theft of valuables worth Rs 40 lakh: Mumbai Police to seek recovery help from Rajasthan

The Ghatkopar Police has so far managed to recover jewellery worth around Rs 20 lakh, and need the Rajsamand Police's assistance in recovering the remaining valuables, said the official, requesting anonymity.

The Mumbai Police plans to write to the Rajsamand Police in Rajasthan for assistance in a jewellery theft case which took place in Ghatkopar on September 20, said officials on Sunday.

According to police, the two accused — Bhairon Dasana (23), and Bharat Chauhan (20), both natives of Rajsamand in Rajasthan — allegedly broke into a jewellery shop in Ghatkopar on September 20 night, and stole valuables worth over Rs 40 lakh and fled, said a senior officer from the Mumbai Police.

“In presence of the local police, we arrested the accused and managed to recover some of the valuables.  Now, we want their assistance in tracing the remaining valuables,” said the officer.

First published on: 17-10-2022 at 02:04:22 am
