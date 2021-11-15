‘The Mumbaikar’ gives city its own cover art in style of New Yorker magazine

THE FAST-PACED lifestyles, the influx of people and cramped housing are some of the things that make Mumbai and New York sound like twin cities. It was certainly Breach Candy-resident Rachita Vora’s experience, prompting her to create artworks that mash up two of the greatest cities in the world.

The series adapts “New Yorker” magazine covers, replacing the art with scenes from Mumbai. A couple on Marine Drive, a packed train compartment, or a rainy day are familiar Mumbai experiences that Vora has chosen to highlight.

The digital illustrations bear the title “The Mumbaikar”, a play on the New Yorker and its iconic font. Vora, 39, said that The Mumbaikar series pays two homages at once. “I have always loved the New Yorker magazine and its art. And I thought the play on words would be interesting,” she said.

Vora is the co-founder and director of India Development Review (IDR), an independent media platform for the development community. She also makes a cartoon series for IDR called This Nonprofit Life.

A self-taught artist, Vora rekindled her childhood love for art during this pandemic, with online tutorials, including one on linocuts. She launched The Mumbaikar series about a month ago on Instagram and, with seven illustrations so far, she has received several requests for specific city vignettes and people to be represented, such as Dadar flower market or the dabbawallas. The series will conclude with an upcoming eighth work and is available as prints for sale.

“I didn’t pick typical images, like Gateway or CST. I wanted the illustrations to have some meaning to me and my relationship with the city,” Vora said, citing one illustration called Mumbai by Night and Day, which contrasts the sprawling informal settlements with skyscrapers.

Around 2005-06, Vora spent a year in New York, after she graduated from Yale University. Noting the similarities between Mumbai and New York, such as their rich street culture and diversity, she found that “both are gritty, very rewarding but also unforgiving”.

The iconic New Yorker typeface, used for the cover and headlines, was set by the magazine’s first art director, Rea Irvin. Named after him, the unique Irvin typeface is easily distinguishable, with a strong brand recall. In The Mumbaikar series, Vora’s hand-drawn fonts are stylised in the manner of Irvin.

Mumbai audiences have resonated with Vora’s series.

One of the works showcases Shiv Shanti Bhuvan, a heritage Art Deco residential building at Oval Maidan. A resident was delighted to note that it was her bedroom window that Vora had illustrated. Another shows a pushcart at a beach, with a selection of chaats. “Chaat at the beach is a childhood memory. Chaat and Mumbai to me are synonymous,” Vora said.