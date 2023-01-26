Two arrested for making fake passports, visas

THE MUMBAI crime branch on Tuesday arrested two people allegedly involved in making fake passports, fake visas and other documents needed to make international trips.

The two were arrested by Delhi police in 2022 in a similar case where a man was deported from abroad after forged documents were used by the accused to send him abroad.

DCP (Crime) Prashant Kadam said that crime branch (unit V) assistant police inspector Amol Mali received a tip-off about the accused Sudhir Sawant (38) and Imtiaz Shaikh (62) operating from a flat in Andheri (west) where they forged passport, visas, bank documents among others.

When police raided the flat, they found 28 passports, passport pages, immigration stamps of several countries, fake rubber stamp of a deputy passport officer and bank documents.

Senior inspector Ghanshyam Nair said that prime facie it appears that both were contacted by passport agents.

When they had clients, who wanted to go to a particular country, the agents would get in touch with the accused. The duo allegedly used the passport details of others and change the name and photograph to that of the person wanting to go.

The accused would also forge visas of various countries on the passport, which they were applying for visas from other countries. In some cases when a good bank balance was required to get a visa, the accused would also provide forged bank documents from several banks.

Advertisement

Nair said that the accused also had forged vaccination certificates that were required to visit certain countries. The accused would charge anywhere between Rs 1 to 5 lakh from people, who wanted to go abroad depending upon their capacity to pay up.

An officer said that they are also investigating how the accused had managed to hoodwink the immigration authorities with these forged passports and manage to travel abroad. Police said that they will be calling the agents, who were in touch with the accused and likely to place them under arrest as well.

An officer said that they suspect the accused had been in forgery for over a decade. Police are also trying to find out how many people had been sent abroad using the forged documents provided by the accused. The accued were produced before the court and remanded to police custody till February 4.