The Maharashtra government on Friday issued new orders putting restrictions: Private offices to function at 50% capacity

Amid the rising Covid cases, the Maharashtra government on Friday issued new orders putting restrictions on the capacity of private offices, drama theatres and auditoriums till March 31.

The order said that private offices, except for health and essential services, should function at 50 per cent capacity while government and semi-government offices have been asked to decide on staggering office timings or work from home.

The order also said that that all drama theatres and auditoriums should operate at 50% capacity with restrictions such as no entry without masks, adequate hand sanitisers, temperature measuring devices. The government has also put a ban on using drama halls/auditoriums for any religious/ social/ political/ cultural gatherings. The new order comes a day after the state recorded 25,833 Covid cases, crossing its highest peak recorded on September 11 last year.



On Monday, the state government had issued guidelines asking all cinema halls, hotels, restaurants, malls and office except health and other essential services to operate at 50 per cent capacity, and saying that violation would lead to closure of the establishment “until the COVID-19 pandemic stays”.

“All private offices except related to health and other essential services to function at 50 % capacity… In the case of government / semi-government offices, the head of the office to take a decision regarding the staff attendance ensuring adherence to all COVID 19 protocols,” said the order issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

Kunte said that though it is not mandatory for government or semi-government offices to function at 50 per cent capacity, they are expected to stagger office timings and allow staff to work from home. “They are expected to work out staggered timings to maintain social distancing or allow some employees to work from home,” he added.

The government has allowed the manufacturing sector to function at full capacity. “However, it is advised that the workforce be reduced to ensure adequate social distancing on the production floor. For the purpose of maintaining social distancing, manufacturing units may be allowed to increase the working shifts as approved by the local authorities,” the order said. It added that restrictions of wearing a mask and others should be followed.

“In case of violation of this order, the concerned manufacturing units shall have to remain closed for a period until the COV1D 19 pandemic stays notified as a Disaster by the Central Government. The violation shall also attract penalties under the disaster act for the owner of the premises,” said the order.



In case of violation, the drama theatres/auditoriums will also have to remain until the pandemic stays notified as a disaster.