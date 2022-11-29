scorecardresearch
‘The Kashmir Files’ row: Sanjay Raut comes out in support of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid

Raut said the movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri, which was based on the "exodus and killings" of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in the 1990s, was politicised and more Kashmiri Pandits were killed after its release.

"After the film, attacks on Kashmiri Pandits increased. Are you going to make part 2 of the movie?" Sanjay Raut questioned. (File)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Tuesday came in support of Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid, who courted controversy by calling the movie The Kashmir Files “vulgar” and “propaganda” while addressing the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa Monday.

Raut said the movie directed by Vivek Agnihotri, which was based on the “exodus and killings” of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley in the 1990s, was politicised and more Kashmiri Pandits were killed after its release. He alleged that the movie was propaganda by one party against another.

“The film was politicised and the party and the government were busy with the publicity of the film… But the maximum number of killings in Kashmir occurred after this film. Kashmiri Pandits and security personnel were killed. After the film, attacks on Kashmiri Pandits increased. Are you going to make part 2 of the movie?” Raut questioned.

Raut asked where the people behind The Kashmir Files were when these attacks took place against the Pandits. He also said some of the money earned through the movie should be donated to Kashmiri Pandits.

Lapid, who was the jury chairman of the International Competition section of the IFFI, said, “There were 15 films in the international competition — the front window of the festival. Fourteen out of them had the cinematic qualities… and evoked vivid discussions. We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival,” he said.

The jury board of the IFFI distanced itself from Lapid’s comments, terming those “his personal opinion”. The Ambassador of Israel to India, Naor Gilon, criticised Nadav for his comments and said that he exploited his invitation to IFFI.

First published on: 29-11-2022 at 05:32:17 pm
