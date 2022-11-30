scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

‘The Kashmir Files’ row: Fadnavis claims ‘truth shown’, Raut says ‘attacks on Kashmiri Pandits increased after film’

Fadnavis said, "I don't know who said what. But truth about the area has been shown in the film. After research and (noting) testimonials, they were depicted in the film. India's Censor Board approved the film. So, no one has a right to comment on it."

Maharastra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

A day after Israeli filmmaker and a jury chief at the International Film Festival of India, Nadav Lapid, described the controversial movie The Kashmir Files as “propaganda” and “vulgar”, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the film, which has been passed by the Censor Board, has depicted the truth.

Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis said, “I don’t know who said what. But truth about the area has been shown in the film. After research and (noting) testimonials, they were depicted in the film. India’s Censor Board approved the film. So, no one has a right to comment on it.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, said the movie was politicised and more Kashmiri Pandits have suffered after its release.

Supporting Lapid’s remarks, he alleged that there was propaganda by one party against another and many killings occurred after the film’s release.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Executive Vs Judiciary’...Premium
UPSC Key- November 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Executive Vs Judiciary’...
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...
More from Mumbai

“The film was politicised and the party and the government was busy in its publicity. But a maximum number of killings occurred in Kashmir after this film… Kashmir Pandits, security personnel were killed. After the film, attacks on Kashmiri Pandits increased,” he told mediapersons.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 12:59:19 am
Next Story

Maharashtra govt wrote to Vedanta chairman about signing MoU days before Gujarat location announced: Aaditya

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close