‘The Kashmir Files’ row: Fadnavis claims ‘truth shown’, Raut says ‘attacks on Kashmiri Pandits increased after film’

A day after Israeli filmmaker and a jury chief at the International Film Festival of India, Nadav Lapid, described the controversial movie The Kashmir Files as “propaganda” and “vulgar”, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the film, which has been passed by the Censor Board, has depicted the truth.

Speaking to mediapersons, Fadnavis said, “I don’t know who said what. But truth about the area has been shown in the film. After research and (noting) testimonials, they were depicted in the film. India’s Censor Board approved the film. So, no one has a right to comment on it.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, said the movie was politicised and more Kashmiri Pandits have suffered after its release.

Supporting Lapid’s remarks, he alleged that there was propaganda by one party against another and many killings occurred after the film’s release.

“The film was politicised and the party and the government was busy in its publicity. But a maximum number of killings occurred in Kashmir after this film… Kashmir Pandits, security personnel were killed. After the film, attacks on Kashmiri Pandits increased,” he told mediapersons.