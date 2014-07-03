The Good Wife

Sarika Sarika

If two is company, then three is a charm. And these days actor Sarika can’t contain her excitement about working with three directors in her upcoming TV serial, Yudh. With Ribhu Dasgupta as the director, Anurag Kashyap as the creative director and Shoojit Sircar as the creative consultant, Sony TV’s Yudh is already being seen as a game changer.

The show features Amitabh Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tigmanshu Dhulia, among others. “I am a director’s actor, and the upside of having three great filmmakers at the helm of such a project is not only reassuring but a superb feeling for an actor like me. It assures a good vision and great production,” says Sarika, who is essaying the role of Gauri, Bachchan’s ex-wife.

Sarika is Yudhishthir’s (Bachchan) first wife and a civil servant. “Gauri is an honest civil servant. Her personal integrity is unquestionable and she has instilled the right values in her daughter, Taruni,” she says. Her character is a simple woman content with her family as opposed to her ambitious ex-husband.

Sarika came on board this project because of Bachchan. “The fact that he is the lead in the show was enough for me to sign up. This show is going to open doors for new and fresh content on television. The usual fare will stay, but people will be encouraged to come up with challenging stuff like Yudh,” says Sarika, who believes that television is going through a change for the better.

With her daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara (she will be debuting soon), in films now, Sarika says she has been choosy with her roles. Last seen in Club 60, she will be seen in Yudh on Sony.

