The BMC has cleared Proposals to cut, transplant 1,000 trees

The BMC has cleared proposals of cutting and transplanting of 1,000 trees for various infrastructure projects. The Tree Authority on Tuesday gave approval to over 20 proposals of tree cut and transplant for development works.

Some major projects like Metro 6 (Lokhandwala-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli) related work needs cutting and transplanting of 304 trees, Metro 2B(D N Nagar-Mandale) 115 trees, Metro 7 (Andheri east to Dahisar east) 93 trees, construction of a building at J J Hospital 117 trees. “These proposals are cleared. We will now issue a permission copy to the agencies. Three proposals were held back and discussion will take place in the next meeting,” said an official from the Garden Department.



According to officials, the agencies have been asked to transplant three times more trees against the trees they will cut.