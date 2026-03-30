The afterlife of a crime: How leaked videos of sexual assault are silencing Nashik ‘godman’ Kharat’s victims a second time

As videos circulate faster than police can remove them, victims fear exposure — even within their own families

Written by: Vallabh Ozarkar
5 min readNashikMar 30, 2026 07:30 AM IST
The afterlife of a crime: How leaked videos of sexual assault are silencing Nashik 'godman' Kharat's victims a second timeKharat being produced in court on Sunday. (Express photo by Yatish Bhanu)
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For families caught in the Nashik sexual exploitation case, the ordeal has not ended with the arrest of ‘godman’ Ashok Kumar Eknath Kharat. It continues in the form of explicit videos of the crime being shared rapidly through WhatsApp and social media — and the constant fear that someone they know will spot them.

“We never thought something like this would happen,” the relative of a victim, visibly distressed, told this newspaper. “Our condition is not good. We are not even able to work properly. Our lives are at stake now.”

These videos are also silencing potential witnesses, actively obstructing the police investigation in the case. Family members of at least three victims told The Indian Express that their daily lives have been upended with constant anxiety.

Police say the two challenges, pursuing justice and containing the fallout, are now inseparable. “Some victims are hesitant to come forward because they are scared their identity will be revealed, not just publicly but even within their own families,” a police officer said.

Kharat, arrested on March 18 in a sexual assault case, was produced before Joint Civil Judge and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate M V Bharade. Kharat, arrested on March 18 in a sexual assault case, was produced before Joint Civil Judge and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate M V Bharade. (File Photo)

According to police sources, some victims had not disclosed the abuse even to their families at home. This has created tension and silence within families, they said, with some members only recently becoming aware of what happened.

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“We get sudden stress and shock,” said another relative of a victim who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “There is a constant fear that our identity will be revealed. Only we know how we are handling ourselves. The situation has traumatised the whole family.”

Several other victims refused to speak to this newspaper despite repeated assurances of anonymity, illustrating what officers describe as a chilling effect that is now shaping the investigation itself.

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The afterlife of a crime: How leaked videos of sexual assault are silencing Nashik 'godman' Kharat's victims a second time Outside the court where Kharat is being produced. (Express photo by Yatish Bhanu)

Kharat, a self-proclaimed godman who referred to himself as “Captain”, was arrested on March 18 after a 35-year-old woman lodged a rape complaint at Sarkarwada police station. Investigators say he allegedly lured women to his office with promises of resolving personal issues, administered intoxicants, and invoked fears of death or occult practices before assaulting them. The police have discovered over 100 objectionable videos, mainly footage captured by a former staffer who planted cameras in Kharat’s office and later turned whistleblower.

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It is the existence of these videos, and their spread well beyond investigators’ control, that is now compounding the harm. The anguish sits uneasily alongside the anger families say they are also carrying. “We want one thing. That the baba should be punished severely and should not see the light of day,” one relative said. “If justice is not done, we know how to deal with him.”

The afterlife of a crime: How leaked videos of sexual assault are silencing Nashik 'godman' Kharat's victims a second time Ashok Kumar Eknath Kharat’s office in Nashik, where the women were allegedly assaulted, has been sealed by police. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Police have registered two FIRs specifically related to the circulation — one covering WhatsApp groups, another covering social media platforms — a signal of how many channels the content is moving through simultaneously. “The moment one link is taken down, it resurfaces elsewhere,” a senior officer said. “It is an uphill task.”

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The SIT has deployed dedicated teams across multiple fronts: tracing those circulating the videos, analysing digital trails, coordinating with platforms for swift takedowns, and initiating legal action. Crucially, police have warned that cases will be registered not only against individuals forwarding the content, but also against group administrators and social media handlers found facilitating its spread, with provisions for arrest and prosecution.

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A parallel effort is focused on continuous counselling of victims and their families, many of whom are struggling to cope with the emotional fallout. Special teams have been tasked with remaining in regular contact, offering support and reassurance. “We are assuring complete confidentiality. Protecting the identity of victims is our top priority,” an officer said.

Police have also issued a public appeal: if you have received this content, delete it immediately and do not forward it; sharing such material is a criminal offence. But with videos continuing to spread faster than they can be removed, investigators say they are confronting not just the crime, but its afterlife.

Vallabh Ozarkar
Vallabh Ozarkar

Vallabh Ozarkar is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized as an authoritative and deeply knowledgeable voice on the politics, governance, and infrastructure of Maharashtra. With more than nine years of experience in major news organizations, his reporting delivers high standards of Expertise and Trustworthiness. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Senior Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai bureau. Geographical Specialization: Provides exclusive and detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, operating at the epicenter of the state's decision-making in Mumbai. Core Authority: His reporting demonstrates deep Expertise across critical and often complex state matters, including: Political Dynamics: In-depth analysis of the ruling coalition (Mahayuti) and opposition (MVA), internal party conflicts, and crucial election updates, including local body polls and municipal corporation tussles. Governance & Policy: Focused coverage on significant state policies, such as the overhaul of Mumbai's 'pagdi system' (rent control for old buildings) and social welfare schemes (e.g., Ladki Bahin Yojana accountability). Infrastructure & Development: Reports on major urban and regional infrastructure projects, including the Mumbai Water Metro, Uttan-Virar Sea Link, and Thane Metro development. Administrative Oversight: Follows legislative actions, cabinet decisions, and reports on issues of accountability and alleged fraud within state departments. Experience Current Role: His role at The Indian Express—a leading national daily—validates the credibility and standard of his reporting. Career Foundation: Prior to The Indian Express, Vallabh contributed to other major metropolitan news outlets, including the Mumbai Mirror and DNA - Daily News & Analysis, providing a solid foundation in rigorous urban and political journalism. Evidence of Impact: His work consistently breaks down complex political developments and administrative failures, such as exposing discrepancies in government welfare schemes, cementing his reputation as a trusted source for ground-level, impactful news from Maharashtra. He tweets @Ozarkarvallabh ... Read More

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