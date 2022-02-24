The 11,447-sq-mt plot that landed Nawab Malik in trouble

THE GOAWALA Compound property that is being linked with the arrest of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik is an 11,447-square-metre piece of land located along the Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road in Kurla West.

The plot was bought in 2005 by Solidus Investment Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Nawab’s son Faraz Nawab Malik.

The records, however, show the minister currently is not a director in the company. As per the records, the current directors of Solidus Investments Private Limited are Aamir Malik Nawab and Mehjbeen Nawab Malik.

The property was sold to Faraz Malik’s company for Rs 25 lakh on September 15, 2005, which is far less than the then ready reckoner rate.

The property documents accessed by The Indian Express put the ready reckoner rate of a 11,447-square-metre plot in 2005 at Rs 3.53 crore.

The documents show that a sum of Rs 17.67 lakh was paid in stamp duty and Rs 30,000 as registration fee.

A portion of the land is occupied by 112 tenants staying on ground or in mezzanine-floor structures.

Another part is occupied by a residential society.

The remaining part has a garden and vacant land being used as a godown by a private automobile company.

According to the property documents, the original owner of the land was Mariyambai Fazleabbas Mohamedali Goawala and Munira S Plumber, who had executed the power of attorney in March 1999 in favour of one Mohammad Salim Ishaq Patel who reportedly had links with Haseena Parkar, the sister of Dawood Ibrahim.

Sardar Shavali Khan, who is a convict in the 1993 bomb blast case, was also one of the owners of the land and even stayed there.

His family members are said to be still staying in the area.

While everyone in the area knows that the land belongs to Maliks, the tenants say that the owner doesn’t charge rent from them and they have been living there for decades.

“He is helping us by allowing us to stay here. We don’t know how it was bought but we have our home on this land,” said a resident, who didn’t wish to be named.