Thane: Woman threatens to jump off building near police station, rescued

A 22-year-old woman was rescued on Tuesday when she allegedly tried to jump off a building located in front of the Thane (rural) police headquarters, police said. The woman reportedly also broke a windowpane and tried to injure herself with the shards, police added.

According to police, the woman, identified as Priti Kene Pagare, tried to enter the police headquarters in Thane around 9.30 am. “The woman was already bleeding and looked distressed. When we tried to stop her, she rushed into a nearby building and climbed on the metal shed on its fifth floor,” a guard, present at the spot, said.

As the woman threatened to jump off the building, policemen from the Thane rural and Thane city police stations, and a fire brigade team rushed to the spot. “We tried to counsel her, but she broke a windowpane of the house that she had climbed and started to slash herself with it,” an officer from Thane police said.

She was rescued by Assistant Police Inspector Vishwas Jadhav, who intercepted the woman from the rear as she tried to jump off the house, police said. “She was taken to the civil hospital and her family was informed,” the officer said.

According to police, Pagare, a resident of Ambivali, had tried to commit suicide at the Kalyan Taluka police station last week. “Earlier this month, Pagare had registered a complaint against her husband and in-laws for allegedly harassing her. After lodging the FIR, police had arrested the accused, who are now out on bail,” an officer from Thane (rural) police said.

He added that so far, no complaint had been registered against the woman for threatening to commit suicide. “Once she is discharged from the hospital, we will try to counsel her,” the officer said.