Thane: Woman ‘kills 2 children, commits suicide’, husband booked

A woman allegedly killed her two children and committed suicide in her house in Thane on Sunday night. Police have registered an FIR against the woman’s husband and in-laws, based on a purported suicide note left by her.

Advertising

“She had returned from Gujarat on August 30, where she was fighting a domestic violence case against her husband in court. She was living with her two children, aged four and five, at her brother’s house,” said a police officer.

The woman hanged her children from the ceiling before hanging herself, police said. “She left a suicide note blaming her husband and in-laws. Allegedly, he was an alcoholic who forced alcohol on the children and abused them along with her when drunk. We are investigating the matter,” said a senior officer. “She also wrote about a police officer who was not taking her complaints,” he said.

“Her family claimed that she had not shown any signs of distress. She asked her relatives to go visit their friends, and once the house was empty, she committed suicide after killing her children,” he added.

Advertising

The husband has not been arrested yet. “We have not arrested anyone. Investigation is going on and more people might be booked,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

Two women found dead in Kalyan

In two separate incidents, two women were found dead in Kalyan on Tuesday. While one of the women drowned in a river after allegedly being pushed in by her husband, the other woman died after her husband tied her up and slit her throat, police said.

According to the Kalyan police, a 21-year-old woman was found by her neighbours in a pool of blood in Khadakpada area. “Neighbors grew suspicious when they saw her husband leave the house early in the morning. The couple used to fight a lot,” said a senior officer.

The neighbours called police, who rushed the woman to hospital. “She had been tied to a bed and her throat was slit. She had lost a lot of blood and died while undergoing treatment,” said a senior officer. He added, “Her husband is a prime accused as he doubted her character and allegedly had assaulted her previously. We are looking for him.”

In Khadavli, a 45-year-old man was arrested for pushing his 42-year-old wife in the Bhatsa river on Tuesday. The man allegedly pushed her in on Monday evening over a petty quarrel, police said.

The man was arrested from his house on Tuesday, police said. “Apparently, his wife used to fight with him over his drinking habits. On Monday, she forbade him from drinking as it was an auspicious day. The couple fought and he pushed her in the river, where she drowned,” said a police officer. Her body was recovered on Tuesday morning, police said.