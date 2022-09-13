scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Thane woman held for ‘abusive’ Facebook comments on Maharashtra Deputy CM’s wife

The woman allegedly used a fake Facebook account with the name Ganesh Kapoor after her account was suspended.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, with wife Amruta, in Nagpur on Tuesday. (PTI)

A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly making derogatory comments on a Facebook post by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife, Amruta Fadnavis, using a fake account with the name Ganesh Kapoor.

The arrest of the woman from Thane came after a complaint was lodged by Pallavi Sapre, who said she read the “abusive” comments on September 7. The woman was then booked under charges of defamation and impersonation.

Mumbai’s nodal cyber police said they had found that Facebook had suspended the woman’s account for posting abusive content in 2021. It was then that she created a fake account in the name of Ganesh Kapoor, a police officer said.

She was produced before a magistrate court, which remanded her in police custody till Thursday.

More from Mumbai

The officer said police were checking if she had been involved in more such instances using the same fake account.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:41:51 pm
