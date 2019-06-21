Toggle Menu
Thane: Woman found bludgeoned to death beside unhurt infanthttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/thane-woman-found-bludgeoned-to-death-beside-unhurt-infant-5791644/

Thane: Woman found bludgeoned to death beside unhurt infant

The victim, identified as Seetadevi Yadav, was a resident of Rehnai village.

Mumbai, Mumbai news, Mumbai crime, Mumbai crime news, indian express
Police believe since nothing was taken from the house, the murder might not be a case of robbery gone wrong. (Representational image)

A 23-year-old woman was murdered in her house, and her six-month-old baby was found sitting in a pool of her blood, in Bhiwandi Wednesday, said police. The baby was unhurt, and discovered by the victim’s husband after he returned home from work.

The victim, identified as Seetadevi Yadav, was a resident of Rehnai village. “She was hit on the head with a blunt object multiple times,” an officer said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem, but the head injury seems to be the cause of death.

Police believe since nothing was taken from the house, the murder might not be a case of robbery gone wrong. “The accused was probably known to the deceased,” the officer said. A case has been lodged against unknown persons.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Mumbai: Woman held for ‘killing’ 65-yr-old mother-in-law
2 Mumbai: Scooter in Vashi, CCTV footage near ATM last clue to missing woman cop
3 Gangster ‘aide’ held over threats to MNS leader