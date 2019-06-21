Thane: Woman found bludgeoned to death beside unhurt infant

A 23-year-old woman was murdered in her house, and her six-month-old baby was found sitting in a pool of her blood, in Bhiwandi Wednesday, said police. The baby was unhurt, and discovered by the victim’s husband after he returned home from work.

The victim, identified as Seetadevi Yadav, was a resident of Rehnai village. “She was hit on the head with a blunt object multiple times,” an officer said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem, but the head injury seems to be the cause of death.

Police believe since nothing was taken from the house, the murder might not be a case of robbery gone wrong. “The accused was probably known to the deceased,” the officer said. A case has been lodged against unknown persons.