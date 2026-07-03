Thane woman electrocuted in flooded street following heavy rain

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In yet another case of monsoon electrocution in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a 42-year-old woman in Thane’s Dombivali East died Thursday evening after stepping on a live electric wire submerged in flooded waters.
The deceased, identified as Shashi Rahul Chakra, had stepped out to purchase ration and snacks for her two children amidst the downpour in Dombivali’s Hanuman Nagar area, the police said. Even as the residents tried to rescue Shashi, she died immediately.
In the aftermath of the incident, the Tilak Nagar police had lodged an accidental death report to ascertain the cause of electrocution. According to officials from the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, the electric line drew supply from the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB).
On Wednesday evening, a 17-year-old girl also died of electrocution near Mumbra’s Maulana Hasrat Mohini Road. As per officials, the teenager came in contact with an electric wire that fell into a flooded road. The police have registered a case against Torrent Power, which supplies electricity in the area.
This is the fourth monsoon-related death reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region in the past two days. An 11-year-old boy was killed in Chembur after a large tree came crashing on his school van on Tuesday, while a 55-year-old man died after collapsing in an open manhole.
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