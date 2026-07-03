Thane woman electrocuted in flooded street following heavy rain

The woman died of electrocution when she had stepped out to purchase snacks for her children amidst the downpour in Dombivali, (Photo: AI-generated)

In yet another case of monsoon electrocution in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, a 42-year-old woman in Thane’s Dombivali East died Thursday evening after stepping on a live electric wire submerged in flooded waters.

The deceased, identified as Shashi Rahul Chakra, had stepped out to purchase ration and snacks for her two children amidst the downpour in Dombivali’s Hanuman Nagar area, the police said. Even as the residents tried to rescue Shashi, she died immediately.

In the aftermath of the incident, the Tilak Nagar police had lodged an accidental death report to ascertain the cause of electrocution. According to officials from the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, the electric line drew supply from the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB).