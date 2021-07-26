Thane: Woman duped of Rs 1.55 lakh after trying to pay Rs 50 online for job form

The complainant had approached the police on July 24 and registered an FIR at Naupada police station against unknown persons.

A 38-year-old woman in Thane city was recently tricked into transferring Rs 1.55 lakh from her bank account after she filled up an online job application form giving away her banking details and the One Time Passwords (OTPs). The woman was working as an accounts manager in a beauty solutions private company.

The complainant had approached the police on July 24 and registered an FIR at Naupada police station against unknown persons. She told police that she had received an email on July 9 from an unknown email id purported to be sent by a bank for a job opening along with a link for the job’s application form.

As she was in need of a new job, she clicked on the link and a web page opened. She filled a form on the web page which also asked for her net banking details like her net banking id and password. She filled this as well and received an OTP on her number. She shared her OTP as well but said the webpage showed a transaction error and she received OTP multiple times and she kept sharing it on the web page to clear the transaction.

She then checked her mobile phone and was shocked to see multiple transaction messages sent by her bank to alert her that Rs 1.55 lakh had been transferred from her account. Soon after she got a call from the fraudster who said that a lot of money had been received by them by mistake and asked her to pay another Rs 50 from another account after which all her money will be refunded.

This time the complainant realized the fraudster was trying to trick her again. She immediately called her bank to freeze her account.