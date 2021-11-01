Thane: Woman dies after wall collapse

A 40-year-old woman died after a fire broke out at a house in Shilphata area in Diva town of Thane district on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Sapana Patil.

Another official said that they were carrying out an operation to check if any other person was stuck under the debris. Another official said that they were carrying out an operation to check if any other person was stuck under the debris.

According to Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) officials, the fire started around 11:30 am at Vetal Pada, Padle Gaon, Diva on Monday and resulted in the collapse of a wall. Personnel from the fire and the disaster management departments reached the spot and started rescue work.

Patil was stuck under the debris of the structure. She was rescued and taken to a hospital, but was declared dead.

“One fire engine, one water tanker and a rescue vehicle were used to extinguish the fire. Patil’s body has been handed over to Daighar police officials. The situation is under control,” Thane RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said.

Another official said that they were carrying out an operation to check if any other person was stuck under the debris.