Thane woman claims she got 3 vaccine doses in 15 mins; probe ordered

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) on Monday has formed an inquiry committee to probe into allegations that a woman was administered three Covid vaccine doses within 10-15 minutes at a vaccination center in Thane.

The incident allegedly took place on Friday when a woman along with her husband went to the Aanand Nagar vaccination center to get the first dose of vaccine. After the vaccination, the woman told her husband that the sister at the vaccination centre administered the vaccine thrice to her.

“We have formed a committee to conduct an inquiry into the matter and have also provided necessary medical and other help to the woman and her husband. I am continuously in touch with the woman’s husband. There is no clarity yet if three shots were administered or not but there are bruises from Needle injection,” said Naresh Mhaske, the Mayor of Thane Municipal Corporation.