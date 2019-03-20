Thane: Two prisoners who jumped parole a decade ago held

The Thane police arrested two men who were on the run for 10 years after jumping parole. The police identified them as Rajkumar Harijan (30) and Shivmangal Mishra (32).

Two others, Shabad Qureshi (23) and Dalal Chauhan (23), were also arrested along with them. “Mishra and Harijan had been serving sentences at Aadharwadi prison when they jumped parole in 2008.

The Bazarpeth police had filed a case in that matter. Even in other police stations, several cases of house break-ins, thefts and robberies have been lodged against Mishra,” said a senior police officer.