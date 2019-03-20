Toggle Menu
Thane: Two prisoners who jumped parole a decade ago heldhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/thane-two-prisoners-who-jumped-parole-a-decade-ago-held-5634740/

Thane: Two prisoners who jumped parole a decade ago held

Two others, Shabad Qureshi (23) and Dalal Chauhan (23), were also arrested along with them. “Mishra and Harijan had been serving sentences at Aadharwadi prison when they jumped parole in 2008.

The Thane police arrested two men who were on the run for 10 years after jumping parole. The police identified them as Rajkumar Harijan (30) and Shivmangal Mishra (32).

Two others, Shabad Qureshi (23) and Dalal Chauhan (23), were also arrested along with them. “Mishra and Harijan had been serving sentences at Aadharwadi prison when they jumped parole in 2008.

The Bazarpeth police had filed a case in that matter. Even in other police stations, several cases of house break-ins, thefts and robberies have been lodged against Mishra,” said a senior police officer.

Don't Miss
Explained: In 4-corner Bengal contest, TMC and BJP eye gains
Explained: What Happens When A Chief Minister Dies In Office?

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Injured tigress dies after being tranquilised in Tipeshwar
2 Karnataka under-construction building collapse: Two killed, rescue operation to continue throughout night
3 Chandigarh Mayor Rajesh Kalia's chowkidar act on Activa makes traffic cops see red