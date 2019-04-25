Thane: Two held for ‘duping’ 40 people on pretext of getting them jobs abroad

Two men were arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of getting them jobs overseas. Police said the accused had cheated more than 40 people.

“The complainant in the matter, Vikram Bhati, got a visa and work permit for Malaysia and later realised it was a fake, when he reached the country and faced issues; he was eventually deported,” said a officer from Chitalsar police station, where the FIR was lodged.

The accused were identified as Arun Thakur and Gaurav Jha, both aged 27. “These two were in direct contact with Bhati. There is a possibility of more people being involved in the scam,” said an officer from the Crime Branch, which made the arrests.