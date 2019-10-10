Thane: Two die after tree falls, activists demand action against TMC

Two men died in Thane after a tree fell on them near the Thane railway station on Tuesday night, police said.

While one of them died on the spot, the other succumbed in a hospital on Wednesday, police added.

According to Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management team, they eived a call from residents around 10.30 pm on Tuesday. “Following strong winds and heavy rainfall, a tree fell near the ST bus depot close to the station,” an officer said.

“Two men, aged 19 and 30, were caught under the tree as it fell, while crossing the road.”

The two deceased have been identified as Aman Liyaqat Shaikh (19) and Roopchand Jaiswal (30). “Shaikh was a resident of Mumbra and Jaiswal lived in Gaondevi in Thane. Both were road-side vendors,” police said.

Shaikh was declared brought dead while Jaiswal was admitted to a private hospital, where he later succumbed due to head injuries, they added.

Activists in the area claimed the TMC had not taken any measures to trim the trees. “They are happy to cut trees elsewhere, but no trimming had been done for these trees. Action needs to be taken against TMC officials…” Reshma Angre, an activist from Thane, said.

”We have registered accidental death reports as of now,” an officer said. “…An FIR will be filed if needed.”