Thane: Two arrested with 25 kg drugs worth Rs 3 crore

The Thane Rural police Saturday arrested two persons, who were in the possession of 25 kg of drugs worth Rs 3 crore, said police. The two accused have been identified as Yogesh Shah (50) and Sadev Jamadar (38), both residents of Mumbai. The police said Shah is a cloth trader, while Jamadar works as a driver.

The police said SP Shivaji Rathod received a tip-off, following which a team was deployed at Bantas hotel in Bhayandar.

“The team was sent to the spot and stationed since Friday night,” said an officer. After the accused alighted from a rickshaw at 4.55 am Saturday, they were nabbed. The two were reportedly carrying two hand bags. “During their search operation, we recovered 25 kg of ephedrine drugs from their bags,” said an officer from Navghar police station.

Police said both of them have been arrested and have been booked under relevant sections of the NDPS Act. They were produced in the court and have been remanded in police custody.