Thane: Two arrested, minor detained for rape of 14-year-old girl

TWO PERSONS were arrested and a minor was detained on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl. One of the accused is the girl’s teacher, the police said.

“The victim was in a relationship with one of the accused, the minor, who had been raping her since June. On December 7, she took some jewellery and all the cash at home and ran away. Her parents had lodged a missing case with us,” said a senior officer from Thane police.

“We had been tracing her cellphone and it was switched on for a few hours on Monday. We sent our team to the location and picked them up,” he added.

“When we started counseling the girl and the women constables spoke to her, she told them that on December 7, she had left home to run away with her friend, who ditched her at the last moment. Afraid to go home, she went to the house of another accused, her 33-year-old teacher, where he raped her too. After escaping from his house the next day, she boarded a train,” the officer said.

The third accused, a 19-year-old, met the girl on the train and convinced her to accompany him to Pune, from where he took her to Shirdi under the pretext of marrying her there, the police said. “He, however, booked a room and kept her captive for over a week until we got her. He raped her too,” the officer said.

“The girl is traumatised and we are getting her medical check-up done. She said that she was scared of returning home and was cheated by everyone to whom she turned for help… The accused are in our custody for four days and we are interrogating them,” a senior officer said. The minor has been sent to a juvenile home.

