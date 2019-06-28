Toggle Menu
Thane: Trimurti Ratna Jewell’s director held for ‘cheating investors of Rs 4.5 crore’https://indianexpress.com/article/cities/mumbai/thane-trimurti-ratna-jewells-director-held-for-cheating-investors-of-rs-4-5-crore-5803881/

Thane: Trimurti Ratna Jewell’s director held for ‘cheating investors of Rs 4.5 crore’

The accused, Santosh Shelar, had allegedly started a scheme three years ago before shutting shop midway and vanishing with the money, the police said.

cheating, trimurti ratna jewell, man held for cheating, police, thane, money, crime, crime news, mumbai news, indian express news
According to senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhaw, Shelar was taken into custody on Thursday evening and a case was registered against him for cheating more than 3,000 people. (Representational Image)

The Naupada police have arrested the director of Trimurti Ratna Jewell’s in Thane for allegedly cheating investors to the tune of Rs 4.5 crore. The accused, Santosh Shelar, had allegedly started a scheme three years ago before shutting shop midway and vanishing with the money, the police said.

According to senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhaw, Shelar was taken into custody on Thursday evening and a case was registered against him for cheating more than 3,000 people. “Shelar had set up a shop in Naupada in 2016. He allegedly started a scheme where people could pay Rs 1,000 every month for 15 months and then either take their money back or buy gold jewellery from the shop,” Jadhaw said.

However, Shelar allegedly shut shop after 15 months and disappeared, the complainants told the police. “Most investors were middle-class people, domestic helps and small businessmen who wanted to purchase jewellery for family and as savings. We expect more complainants to come forward,” the officer said. “Shelar claimed he shut shop after facing losses and was going to return the money of the investors. However, he has been booked for cheating among other charges. We are investigating further,” Jadhaw said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maharashtra: 25 years on, MHADA to refund buyers of plots near Mangrove Buffer Zone
2 Mystery deepens over Pune land deal as Chandrakant Patil defends his actions
3 Recycling of milk packets to begin in a month: Ramdas Kadam