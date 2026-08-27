He was facing molestation case. Then he was hired at a tribal school – 21 complaints followed

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A man already facing a molestation case involving minors was hired at a government-run tribal residential school, where he allegedly sexually harassed 21 girls at the hostel.
The 35-year-old, who worked as a helper to the school cook and was allegedly assigned to distribute food, was arrested by the Thane (rural) police on Wednesday after one of the girls complained.
Vishal Nagargoje, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Thane (rural), said, “We have arrested a 35-year-old man who worked as a helper for the cook. He would help distribute food among other things. It has come to light that he would touch the girls at the school inappropriately whenever they came to get food.”
The incident came to light on Tuesday when a girl approached the superintendent of the ashramshala and complained that the accused had touched her inappropriately. When school authorities spoke to other girls, 20 more allegedly reported similar experiences, police said.
The school authorities subsequently approached the police, following which an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested and is currently in police custody.
During the investigation, police found that the accused had previously been arrested in connection with a similar offence involving minor girls at another institution. He had subsequently been released on bail.
“We are trying to find out how the institute ended up hiring a person facing such an offence in a school hostel where girls were staying,” an officer said.
The accused was produced before a court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody. Police are now probing whether there are other complaints against him.
“He is a local who resides some distance from the school. We are checking if there are any other similar complaints against him. Considering he is a repeat offender, we will apply stringent sections in the case,” the officer added.
The police said the victim will be provided appropriate counselling by the relevant authorities.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram