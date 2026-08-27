He was facing molestation case. Then he was hired at a tribal school – 21 complaints followed

The school authorities approached the police after multiple complaints, following which an FIR was registered. (Representational image)

A man already facing a molestation case involving minors was hired at a government-run tribal residential school, where he allegedly sexually harassed 21 girls at the hostel.

The 35-year-old, who worked as a helper to the school cook and was allegedly assigned to distribute food, was arrested by the Thane (rural) police on Wednesday after one of the girls complained.

Vishal Nagargoje, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Thane (rural), said, “We have arrested a 35-year-old man who worked as a helper for the cook. He would help distribute food among other things. It has come to light that he would touch the girls at the school inappropriately whenever they came to get food.”