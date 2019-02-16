Thane: Ticket collector dies as he falls off moving train

A 50-year-old ticket collector (TC) with the Central Railway died after he fell from a running train between Kasara and Kalyan on Friday afternoon. He was taken to Shahapur civic hospital where he died, the railway police said.

According to Kalyan railway police, the deceased has been identified as Arun Gaikwad. “He had boarded a local train from Kasara and was travelling towards Mumbai. He was checking tickets near the door when he lost balance and fell on the tracks,” an officer from Kalyan GRP said.

The incident took place near Umbarli station, the police said. “The passengers alerted us and we immediately sent a team to rescue him. He was grievously injured,” the officer said. “Gaikwad was rushed to Shahapur civic hospital. The doctors started treating him but he passed away around 12.45 pm,” the officer added.

Gaikwad, a resident of Vikhroli, had taken an early morning train to Kasara and he was returning while on duty, when the incident took place, the police said. “We have registered an accidental death case. The body has been sent for post-mortem,” Inspector Ajit Bartakke from Kalyan GRP said.

Central Railway Public Relations Officer (PRO) A K Jain said: “A TC died near Umbarli station. The train was not crowded. It seems that he had boarded a new coach after getting off from another when he lost balance and fell. It is a tragic loss.”

Chief PRO Sunil Udasi said: “We will ensure all help to his family. An eligible person from the family will be given a job.”

Sunil Sambre, a TC with the Central Railway who was one of those present when the accident

took place, said: “He lost balance at the door of one of the coaches that he had boarded. While falling, he tried to hold on to the central pole at the door, but could not. He fell and his head hit the emergency steps under the ladies compartment. He suffered head injuries.”

Sambre, an old friend of Gaikwad, said: “He is survived by his wife and three children aged 18, 13 and 11 years. The family is waiting for their relatives to reach and the body is at a mortuary.”

Gaikwad had been employed as a TC for the past 26 years, Sambre said. “His daily route was between Kasara and Lonavala. On Friday, he had boarded the train from Kasara, around 11.20 ” he added.

