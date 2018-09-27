Three-year-old girl abducted, sexually assaulted; man arrested

The man abducted the three-year-old and raped her at a deserted spot.(Representational Image) The man abducted the three-year-old and raped her at a deserted spot.(Representational Image)

A 30-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly abducting a three-year-old girl and sexually assaulting her. The accused followed the girl and raped her at a deserted spot, from where local residents found her the next morning, police said. The incident took place in Thane on September 23.

“The child had slipped out of her house when Ganesh immersion processions were passing by. When her family started looking for her and couldn’t find her, they alerted the neighbours and the police,” said an officer.

The girl was found in a deserted area the next day. “Some local residents heard a child crying and when they went to check, they found that the man was trying to force himself on the girl,” the officer said. The accused has been identified as Vinod Kaivat.

“He was brought to the police station by the local residents. He confessed to abducting the child, but claimed that he had not raped her. However, we are waiting for medical reports. The accused has also confessed that he was in an inebriated condition when he took the child to the deserted spot,” a senior officer said.

The man, booked for abduction and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offense Act, has been remanded in police custody till September 29.

