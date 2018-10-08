Thane: Three minors booked for attacking 15-year-old

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Three minors have been booked by the Thane police for assaulting a 15-year-old with a bicycle chain inside a school premises on Saturday. The police said they suspect it to be a case of personal enmity and the boys carried out the attack to settle a score. The entire incident was caught on the CCTV camera of the school, police said.

According to Shanitnagar police, the private school authorities called the police on Saturday. “The victim had been beaten up by boys hailing from the neighbourhood. They entered the school premises during recess and cornered him. They then strangled him with the chain of bicycle wheels and assaulted him,” said a police officer privy to the case.

The accused in the recent past had had some altercation with the victim’s younger brother, police said. “He has identified the assailants. The victim’s younger brother had a fight with one of them and as an act of revenge, the minor accused landed up at the victim’s school and thrashed him,” said a senior officer.

The three accused managed to flee and a hunt is underway to locate the trio, said police. The victim is currently recuperating in a hospital.

“We are looking for the boys… their families have been contacted. We are investigating the matter and will nab the accused soon,” a senior official said.

The school declined to comment, stating they have given all the information to police.

