Thane: Three held for impersonation, extortion in Kashimira

The Thane rural police on Sunday arrested three people for allegedly impersonating police officers and extorting money from two in Kashimira area. The accused had allegedly taken obscene pictures of the victims to threaten them.

According to the police, a 30-year-old man and his female friend were questioned by the trio, who identified themselves as police officers on April 30. “One of the accused claimed to be from the Human Rights team. The trio entered their house and started creating a ruckus. They forced the man and his female friend into a room and asked them to strip,” said an officer privy to investigation.

The accused then clicked some obscene pictures and threatened to make them viral, police said. “The accused demanded Rs 2 lakh from the victims. They were given a cheque of Rs 1.7 lakh and Rs 24,000 in cash,” the officer said.

The 30-year-old then lodged a complaint at Kashimira police station after realising that the accused were not policemen. “He had come to ensure that the pictures were deleted when he realised he had been cheated,” said an officer from kashimira police.

The accused, identified as Raghavendra Autagiri, Ayub Khan and Prem Sivan, were arrested by the local Crime Branch on Sunday. “All three are residents of Bhayandar and had been impersonating police officers for sometime,” said a senior officer, adding, “They have confessed to their crime. They are in our custody and we are interrogating if they have cheated other people.”