Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Thane: Three arrested for suicide of 17-year-old boy

The boy’s family has alleged that the three men used to harass him and even demand money from him.

| Thane | Published: August 29, 2018 1:29:44 am
The boy's family has alleged that the three men used to harass him and even demand money from him. (Representational Image)

Three youths have been arrested by Ambernath police for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 17-year-old boy. The boy’s family has alleged that the three men used to harass him and even demand money from him.

Police said 17-year-old Mohammad Zain’s body was found on the railway tracks near Kalyan station. “The Kalyan railway police found his body. He had allegedly jumped in front of a speeding train. They transferred the case to us after the boy’s father filed an FIR,” said a police officer.

The boy’s father Jakir Hussain Abdul Majid Shaikh had complained to police that his son was being harassed by three seniors from his college. “They used to harass him. They used to demand money from him and trouble him,” he stated in his complaint.

The accused are Sai Chalwadi, Michael S and Aniket, all aged 20.

