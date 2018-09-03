Thane: Temple near top cop’s office robbed

A temple in Jambhli Naka, less than a kilometre from the Thane Police Commissioner’s office, was allegedly burgled early on Sunday and around Rs 60 lakh was stolen from it, police said.

“The priest and his wife stay on the temple premises but far from the sanctum,” an officer from Thane city police said. “The accused knew the temple well, as they disabled the CCTV camera and then took all the jewellery on the idols, along with the money inside daan-petis (donation boxes). Around Rs 9 lakh that the priest had for safekeeping is allegedly gone,” the officer added. The temple, Gowardhan Nath Ni Haweli, is well known in Thane. “Today is an auspicious day… It seems to be a bad omen,” said a trustee.

Thane city police has lodged an FIR against unknown people and started a probe.

